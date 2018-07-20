Uniti Group (UNIT) Bonds Drop 0.8% During Trading

An issue of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) debt fell 0.8% against its face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 8.25% coupon and will mature on October 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $95.25 and were trading at $96.19 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of Uniti Group opened at $18.64 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.04. Uniti Group Inc has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.08 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 16,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2017, Uniti owns 4.9 million fiber strand miles, approximately 700 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

