UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Price Target Raised to $284.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “$255.42” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.82.

NYSE UNH opened at $252.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $186.00 and a 1-year high of $259.01.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $3,732,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at $434,572,341.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,829 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,979 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $1,205,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,164.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 47,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,929 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 39,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $3,950,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $5,206,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

