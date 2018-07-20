United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 261,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 96,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 647,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,850,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,976,695,000 after purchasing an additional 822,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 584,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,609,000 after purchasing an additional 266,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 6,557 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $812,150.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $1,246,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,475.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,286 shares of company stock worth $4,143,938 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

