United Continental (UAL) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Cowen

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on United Continental from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on United Continental from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Continental from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank downgraded United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on United Continental from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.63.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental traded up $0.39, hitting $80.98, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 284,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. United Continental has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $80.92.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. analysts predict that United Continental will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,783.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 137,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 14.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 7.7% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.