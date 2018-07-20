United Continental (UAL) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $79.49 and last traded at $78.86, with a volume of 983077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.60.

The transportation company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.23%. United Continental’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Continental from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Continental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on United Continental from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,783.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth $10,527,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth $7,079,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in United Continental by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in United Continental by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

