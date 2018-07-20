United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

Shares of UCFC stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United Community Financial has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $567.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.48.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. United Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, EVP Matthew T. Garrity sold 5,000 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,992 shares in the company, valued at $780,989.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 6,371 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $66,576.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 569,441 shares of company stock worth $6,457,383. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCFC. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Community Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 614,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Community Financial by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 57,711 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in United Community Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.