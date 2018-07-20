Unilever (UN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Saturday, June 30th. UBS Group raised Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Argus raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever opened at $56.85 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Unilever has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. analysts expect that Unilever will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Unilever by 248.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 779.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

