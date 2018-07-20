Unilever (ULVR) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,800 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,700 ($62.21) to GBX 4,800 ($63.53) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.95) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($58.24) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,530 ($59.96) to GBX 4,490 ($59.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,730 ($62.61) to GBX 4,480 ($59.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,411.76 ($58.40).

Unilever opened at GBX 4,330.50 ($57.32) on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,678.50 ($48.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,557.50 ($60.32).

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

