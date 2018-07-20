Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Trading 6.8% Higher

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 2,433,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,269,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Capital One Financial lowered Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $372.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.93, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.70 million. Ultra Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 35.07%. analysts anticipate that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,553 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Ultra Petroleum by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 158,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108,656 shares during the last quarter.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

