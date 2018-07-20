U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Insider Max L. Fuller Purchases 55,000 Shares

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) insider Max L. Fuller purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $805,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises opened at $14.79 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

