U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03.

USB has been the topic of several other research reports. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp opened at $51.36 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,487,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,441,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,658,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,461,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5,122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,133,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

