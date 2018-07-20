U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Auto Parts Network earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.4725562441113 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,610. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.28 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 6.57%. equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.