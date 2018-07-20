Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 34,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.91, for a total value of $7,986,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 900 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.54, for a total value of $204,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,441,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,829 shares of company stock valued at $42,407,722 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $238.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $165.14 and a 12-month high of $240.35.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.37 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

