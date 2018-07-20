Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FOXA. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A alerts:

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A opened at $46.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $50.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.