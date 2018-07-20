Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $22.15 Million Stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd comprises approximately 5.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd worth $22,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,947,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,988,000 after buying an additional 483,228 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,699,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after buying an additional 52,217 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,416 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,427,000 after purchasing an additional 505,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd traded up $0.01, reaching $83.26, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12 month low of $1,477.38 and a 12 month high of $1,667.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1299 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

