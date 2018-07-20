TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 381,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,984,000.

TTMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, COO Brian W. Barber sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $156,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,860 shares of company stock valued at $203,814. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTM Technologies opened at $17.89 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.85. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $663.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.80 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

