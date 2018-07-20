TrueFlip (TFL) Market Cap Reaches $4.16 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00008913 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin and Livecoin. TrueFlip has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $212,819.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000490 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00466401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00166404 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022263 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015802 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001019 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.