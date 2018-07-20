Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.86 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.55%.

Triumph Bancorp opened at $40.05 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $29,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.