Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.09.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Vertical Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Shares of Trinity Industries traded up $1.22, reaching $37.07, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,299,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,625. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.04. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $831.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.58 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

