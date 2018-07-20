TriMas Corp (TRS) Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TriMas were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,000,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,760,000 after purchasing an additional 84,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 10.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 202,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 24.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 659,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,848 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 647,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TriMas news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $145,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 29,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $808,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,659. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.88. TriMas Corp has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $30.60.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.81 million. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriMas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

