Travelers Companies (TRV) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.80.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $124.43. The stock had a trading volume of 63,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,629. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.22). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $852,388.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,841.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 223.2% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,700,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,504,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,986,115,000 after acquiring an additional 932,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,659,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,870,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 62.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 443,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,629,000 after acquiring an additional 170,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

