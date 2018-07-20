TransUnion (TRU) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

TRU opened at $75.35 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $44,109.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,912.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $281,188.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,853.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,437 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,178. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 15,840.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,029,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,489,000 after purchasing an additional 871,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 350.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,573,000 after purchasing an additional 734,145 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,455,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,983,000 after purchasing an additional 701,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 174.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 856,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,652,000 after purchasing an additional 544,767 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

