Transocean (RIG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Transocean earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the offshore drilling services provider an impact score of 45.6787057693105 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $11.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. HSBC raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Transocean from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Shares of Transocean traded down $0.03, reaching $12.65, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 73,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,579,726. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.17 and a beta of 1.47. Transocean has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.38 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 120.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $102,713.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,702.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

