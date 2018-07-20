TRANSAT AT (TRZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.22

TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.22 and last traded at C$9.08, with a volume of 38072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded TRANSAT AT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Cormark upped their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Desjardins dropped their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TRANSAT AT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.06.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$901.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$941.00 million. TRANSAT AT had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

In other news, Director Cesare Lina De sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$342,000.00.

TRANSAT AT Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats; and offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel to 60 destinations in 26 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

