Traders Sell Shares of Anthem (ANTM) on Strength (ANTM)

Traders sold shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $47.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $90.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.17 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Anthem had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Anthem traded up $2.60 for the day and closed at $248.63

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $332.00 target price on shares of Anthem and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.15.

Get Anthem alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.58. Anthem had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,159.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,421 shares of company stock valued at $13,798,767 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.