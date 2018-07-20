Traders Buy Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on weakness during trading on Friday. $96.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $60.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $36.16 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, U.S. Bancorp had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. U.S. Bancorp traded down ($0.30) for the day and closed at $51.06

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 637,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

