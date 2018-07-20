Traders Buy Shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $67.46 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $45.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.45 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock traded down ($0.70) for the day and closed at $42.13

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts expect that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 63,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after buying an additional 47,707 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 187,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 94,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

