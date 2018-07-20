Traders Buy Shares of Bank of New York Mellon (BK) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $142.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $98.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.81 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Bank of New York Mellon had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Bank of New York Mellon traded down ($0.27) for the day and closed at $52.46

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $838,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,037.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mitchell E. Harris sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,688,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,375. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

