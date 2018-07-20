Traders Buy Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $600.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $558.38 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.68 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Alphabet Inc Class A had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Alphabet Inc Class A traded down ($0.17) for the day and closed at $1,212.91

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,217.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $842.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.21 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $24.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $124,000. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

