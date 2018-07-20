Tractor Supply (TSCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $88.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tractor Supply’s focus on store growth initiatives, ONETractor and investment in everyday businesses has helped it surpass the industry in a year’s time. Further, the company is set to gain from solid omni-channel efforts. It is also working to strike a balance between initiatives and investments in stores and distribution centers, with strict cost disciplines and operational efficiencies. While Tractor Supply missed sales and earnings estimates in the first quarter of 2018, both the metrics improved year over year. This was driven by a rise in comps and traffic along with the ongoing efforts to build customer loyalty and enhance digital capabilities. Additionally, management reiterated its guidance for 2018. Despite stiff industry competition and volatility in raw material prices, Tractor Supply remains optimistic about the spring selling season owing to its ONETractor and other initiatives.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.23.

TSCO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.54. 10,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 151,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 56,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

