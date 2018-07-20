Tractor Supply (TSCO) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TSCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.23.

TSCO stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 56,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 151,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $911,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

