Tractor Supply (TSCO) Position Increased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.23.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

