Toyota Motor (TM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has $149.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Toyota plans to launch 10 new electrified vehicles and open a new battery-testing facility in China by 2020. To achieve its plan, the company is strengthening its local R&D and production bases in the region. Further, it aims to start testing its self-driving vehicles by 2020 and is going to invest about $3 billion to develop software. Also, the automaker plans to shift half of the total vehicles it manufactures to new cost-saving platforms by 2020. Toyota believes that it will be able to cut development costs by 20% by shifting production and through the use of common components. Also, over a year, shares of Toyota have outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of Toyota Motor opened at $131.77 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $69.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.55 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 8.46%. sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 110.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 145.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toyota Motor (TM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.