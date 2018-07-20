Townsend & Associates Inc Invests $106,000 in Aon PLC (AON) Stock

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in AON by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $2,806,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in AON by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in AON by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 745,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,274,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in AON by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 80,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $146.15 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $130.87 and a 1 year high of $152.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. AON had a return on equity of 39.65% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AON from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price target on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.67.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $140,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

