Total System Services (TSS) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Total System Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Friday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Total System Services from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Total System Services from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.57.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Shares of Total System Services opened at $89.39 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Total System Services has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Total System Services will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,308,739.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,981.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Total System Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,908,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,253,000 after purchasing an additional 329,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Total System Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,971,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 190,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Total System Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,414,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Total System Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,071,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Total System Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.