Total (FP) Given a €60.60 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €60.60 ($71.29) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Cfra set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.21 ($67.30).

Shares of Total opened at €47.78 ($56.21) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

