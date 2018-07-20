Topaz Coin Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (TOPAZ)

Topaz Coin (CURRENCY:TOPAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Topaz Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003076 BTC on major exchanges. Topaz Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Topaz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Topaz Coin has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003782 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000477 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00450586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00164500 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024230 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Topaz Coin Profile

Topaz Coin’s total supply is 76,682 coins.

Topaz Coin Coin Trading

Topaz Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Topaz Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Topaz Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Topaz Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

