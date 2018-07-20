Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 409,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,677,000 after purchasing an additional 82,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,608,000 after purchasing an additional 82,207 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.89 per share, with a total value of $3,794,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.21 per share, with a total value of $18,802,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $39,710.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price objective on Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perrigo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Shares of Perrigo opened at $75.83 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

