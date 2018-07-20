TJX Companies (TJX) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.83

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.83 and last traded at $96.06, with a volume of 107516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.53.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $99.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.84.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 8,257,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $785,952,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,922,871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,189,000 after purchasing an additional 105,692 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,635,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 107,710 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,580,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $455,164,000 after purchasing an additional 693,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,809,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $310,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.