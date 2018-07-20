Titanium BAR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (TBAR)

Titanium BAR (CURRENCY:TBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. Titanium BAR has a market cap of $1.03 million and $0.00 worth of Titanium BAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Titanium BAR has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Titanium BAR token can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Tidex and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003768 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000479 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00457681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00165112 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022831 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014810 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Titanium BAR Token Profile

Titanium BAR launched on March 21st, 2018. Titanium BAR’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,322,416 tokens. Titanium BAR’s official message board is medium.com/tbis . Titanium BAR’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official website for Titanium BAR is www.tbis.io

Buying and Selling Titanium BAR

Titanium BAR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titanium BAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titanium BAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titanium BAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

