Time New Bank (TNB) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $45.61 million and $2.08 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bibox, C2CX and CoinBene. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003633 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000471 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00451211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00165099 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024204 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014341 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000959 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 5,541,679,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,361,679,677 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Bibox, DragonEX, OTCBTC, OKEx, Binance, Ethfinex, Huobi, Hotbit, fex, CoinBene and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

