Tile Shop (TTS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tile Shop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tile Shop from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tile Shop from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. 32,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,439. Tile Shop has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $435.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Tile Shop will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tile Shop by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,911,000 after buying an additional 845,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tile Shop by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 290,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tile Shop by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,529,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after buying an additional 645,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tile Shop by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

