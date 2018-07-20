Tile Shop (TTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tile Shop’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

TTS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tile Shop from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tile Shop from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Shares of Tile Shop opened at $9.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tile Shop has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $435.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Tile Shop will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tile Shop by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tile Shop by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 149,017 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tile Shop by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tile Shop by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 196,584 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.