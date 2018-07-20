Tiaa Fsb Has $660.21 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,522,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926,268 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 6.03% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $660,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,844,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,118,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,094,000 after acquiring an additional 168,623 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,666,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after acquiring an additional 58,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,123,000 after acquiring an additional 78,020 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,466,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after acquiring an additional 117,447 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF traded up $0.32, reaching $63.13, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 353,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,113. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $69.19.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a $0.7654 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

