Tiaa Fsb Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,333 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Gold Trust worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 13,445.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 84,840 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,394,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,597 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 134,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 688,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 682,135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust traded up $0.07, hitting $11.80, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 923,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,112,297. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

