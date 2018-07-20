Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,608.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $216.08 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.07 and a 1-year high of $226.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $9,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,688,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total transaction of $10,885,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,680.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,706 shares of company stock worth $21,125,673 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

