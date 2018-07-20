The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Position in Casa Systems Inc (CASA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 2012 Irrevocable Tru Dragonfly sold 415,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $9,922,544.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Weidong Chen sold 360,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $8,623,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,225,398 shares of company stock worth $177,851,205. 65.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CASA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Casa Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. research analysts expect that Casa Systems Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA).

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.