The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Genpact Limited (G)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Genpact were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,794,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Genpact by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,556,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,761,000 after buying an additional 44,693 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,001,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after buying an additional 158,215 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Genpact by 65.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,989,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,656,000 after buying an additional 790,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after buying an additional 72,511 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact opened at $30.45 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.71 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $212,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

