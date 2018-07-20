The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.1% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 48,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 19,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $224,578.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Penn purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,524.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 179,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,850. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $139.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.60%. equities research analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 82.22%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

