The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hackett Group traded down $0.09, hitting $16.75, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,300. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $495.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

